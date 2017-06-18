Germany:-JSMM-protests-against-human-rights-violations,-atrocities-by-Pak

Activists from the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) here protested against human rights violations and the atrocities by Pakistan against the Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Kashmiri and Saraiki.

Pakistan ruled by a ?tyrant Punjabi fascism? has been committing heinous crimes against humanity, mass genocides, grave human rights violations to silence the secular, liberal, democratic voices and national independence movements of all the natural historic nations like Sindhi, Pashtuns, Baloch, Kashmiri and Saraiki? JSMM chairman Shafi Burfat said in a statement.

Hundreds of secular political activists belonging to Sindh, FATA, KPK, Baluchistan, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are missing and hundreds of them have been extra-judicially detained and killed in previous decade, the statement said.

It added that mass graves found in Baluchistan, extra-judicial killings of Sindhi political activists and reports of notable International Human Rights Organisations including UN?s working group on Enforced Disappearances have testified and witnessed these tyrannies to be factual.

Burfat said that Sindh is being plundered by Pakistan off its minerals, natural resources and revenues by Punjabi fascism, while 70 percent population of the region lives below the poverty line.

He added that the China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) has led the regime to further intensify its persecution of secularist political activists.

?Along with these persecutions this Rogue Theocratic Pakistani state, which has been harbouring international Islamist terrorists in its soil and exporting terrorism across its borders into the territories of Afghanistan, and India, has also been denying the fundamental human rights like democratic right of the people to the life and the freedom of expression, organisation and speech,? he said in the statement.

The nuke arsenals of Pakistan (so called Islamic Bombs) and North Korea pose greater threat to world peace and are built to terrorise the world - based on their state doctrines of ?Hate Thy Neighbor? principle, the statement added.

Burfat appealed the International Community and Human Rights Organisations to take an immediate notice and action to save the lives of political activists belonging to Sindhi, Pashtun, Baloch, Kashmiri and other oppressed nations subjugated by Pakistan.

