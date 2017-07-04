Germany expects Russian effort to influence election-interior minister

Germany expects Russia to seek to influence its general election on Sept. 24, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday, adding that data stolen in a 2015 hack of the lower house of parliament could surface in the coming weeks.

Hans-Georg Maassen, the head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, said at the same news conference that there were no indications Russia would back any particular party.

"A large volume of data was taken during the 2015 Bundestag hack," de Maiziere said. "We expect some of that information could emerge in coming weeks."

Maassen said his agency had no reliable evidence that a cyber attack that started in Ukraine last week and spread around the world was carried out by Russia.

Ukraine has blamed Russian security services for the attack, which it said was aimed at destroying important data and spreading panic.

