German court convicts five of backing Syria jihadists

A German court today convicted five Islamic extremists of supporting jihadist groups in Syria and handed down jail terms of up to six years and three months.

The four men and one woman helped the Islamic State and other militant groups with recruits, cash and by sending vehicles, the court in the western city of Duesseldorf ruled.

A German flower seller identified only as Mirza Tamoor B, 60, was sentenced to six years and three months.

Another German, Kais B O, 34, received a jail term of four and a half years.

Suspended custodial terms of eight to 16 months were handed to Germans Leila B O, 29, and Mohammed D, 37, and Pakistani Muhammad R, 34.

Several of the accused were arrested in sweeping raids targeting radical Islamists in late 2014.

Those defendants who spoke in court denied the charges against them, said the statement.

The 79-day trial heard 45 witnesses and testimony from five experts.

