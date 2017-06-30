German Chancellor ready for tough talks with Trump, Erdogan

In the wake of next week's G-20 summit in Hamburg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will focus on pressing on with the Paris climate accord despite United States President Donald Trump's move to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

Merkel on Thursday told Germany?s Parliament she is prepared to have difficult talks with Trump about the Paris deal and climate change, The Washington Post reported.

?Since the U.S. announced that it would exit the Paris agreement, we cannot expect any easy talks in Hamburg. The dissent is obvious, and it would be dishonest to cover it up," she said.

"We can?t, and we won?t, wait until the last person on earth is convinced of the scientific evidence for climate change,? she made an indirect remark at Trump.

She further said, ?Whoever believes that the world?s problems can be solved by isolationism and protectionism is making an enormous error.?

Earlier this month, Trump rejected the Paris climate change agreement, breaking with the nearly 200 nations that came together in an effort to limit greenhouse emissions.

The move invited backlash from Democrats, environmental groups and many of the U.S.?s allies.

Meanwhile, Germany has warned Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to not use his trip to address German supporters, traditionally more loyal to the president than to the Turkish population, The Irish Times reports.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)