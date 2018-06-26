From political rivals to buddies: Bill Clinton visits George HW Bush; finds his face on socks

At a time when it's normal to see tweets where political rivals go after each others throats, a tweet involving two former US Presidents - both political rivals - has left us smiling.

Former US President Bill Clinton visited his predecessor George HW Bush at his home in Texas. Clinton had led a successful campaign against the senior Bush in the early 1990s, but that rivalry ended soon after and developed into a close-knit friendship.

The former president, 94, was paid a visit by fellow former president Bill Clinton, 71, on Monday. The two were photographed during the sweet moment in which Bush showed off his blue and black socks that had Clinton’s face on them.

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

The two of them are also seen posing with a rescue dog that once belonged to Army vetereans. Sitting with Bill Clinton, Bush tweeted, "A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans."

Recently, Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital for an infection that spread to his blood a day after the funeral of Barbara Bush, his wife of seven decades, a family spokesman said on Monday.

Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. Bush was seen in a wheelchair on Saturday at the funeral of his wife, the former US first lady, who died last Tuesday. The two had been married for 73 years.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," McGrath said in a statement.