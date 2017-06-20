French Police find weapons cache in home of Champs Elysees attacker

Investigators found a cache of weapons at the home of the 31-year-old man who rammed his car into a police van on the Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, a judicial source close to the investigation said.

The source said on Tuesday investigators were compiling an inventory of the weapons and other equipment.

The man, who died in the attack, was carrying in his car an assault rifle, two pistols, ammunition and two large gas canisters, two police sources and the judicial official said.

