France says Russia bears a heavy responsibility over Syria

France has blasted Russia's vetoing of a UN draft resolution demanding the Syrian government cooperate with an investigation into a suspected chemical attack.

"Russia bears a heavy responsibility through its systematic opposition -- in order to protect its ally Assad -- to a multilateral response to the issue of Syria," the office of French President Francois Hollande said in a statement yesterday.

The resolution "was designed to allow a rapid, thorough inquiry by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to establish responsibility for the chemical attacks on April 4 in Idlib province", the statement said.

Russia's veto was the eighth time it had chosen to oppose a majority of the (UN Security) Council in this way, it added.

"Only the coming together of the international community in favour of a political transition in Syria will allow this martyred country to find peace, stability and sovereignty again.

"France will continue to mobilise in this way."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)