France's Ayrault calls on Russia to negotiate on Syria after U.S. strikes

France does not want an escalation of the Syrian conflict following the U.S. missile strikes and Russia should now join talks to bring about a negotiated solution to the conflict, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday.

Speaking in Mali, alongside German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Ayrault said: "We do not want an escalation. We have to stop the hypocrisy. If Russia is acting in good faith it should stop and negotiate.

"We do not wish to raise the stakes, but to find a solution. You can not deal with reality (use of chemical weapons) by resorting to propaganda," he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)