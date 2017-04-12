France angered as Syria official attends Paris conference

A top Syrian official attended a conference in Paris today on the invitation of French lawmakers, angering the government days after he was banned from a similar meeting in Brussels.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault tweeted that he was "outraged" by lawmakers from the conservative Republicans party's invitation to Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Soussan to a meeting on the conflict at the Russian cultural centre in Paris.

European Parliament head Antonio Tajani had banned Soussan from a Brussels conference planned for April 10 in response to the suspected chemical attack on a Syrian rebel- held town that killed at least 87 people last week.

Ayrault expressed his anger at an invitation to Paris being extended to Soussan "after the despicable chemical attack", which the US and Western allies have blamed on the Syrian regime.

Republicans lawmaker Thierry Mariani told

