France and Africans must eradicate "terrorists, thugs and murderers" - Macron

France and its African partners must together eradicate "terrorists, thugs and murderers" in the volatile Sahel region, President Emmanuel Macron said at the opening of a summit in Mali's capital Bamako on Sunday.

Leaders of the G5 Sahel bloc - Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad - were expected to launch a new multi-national force at the meeting aimed at combating Islamist militants and illegal activity in the vast arid zone.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)