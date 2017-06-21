Four face murder charges in Hungary migrant death truck trial

Four men went on trial in Hungary on Wednesday charged with murdering 71 refugees found suffocated to death in the back of a lorry at the height of Europe's migrant crisis in 2015.

The refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan - 59 men, eight women and four children - were found crammed into the small, unventilated vehicle, abandoned on the side of a motorway in Hungary's neighbour, Austria.

The four defendants, and seven other men, are also charged with trafficking other migrants over several months.

