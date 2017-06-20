Former North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier dies at 22

Otto Warmbier, the college student who returned to the United States last week after 17 months of detention in North Korea, died on Monday afternoon.

He had suffered severe brain damage during his captivity.

The Trump administration placed intense pressure on Pyongyang to release Warmbier when they learned of his condition.

?It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m.," his family said in a statement said, the CNN reported.

?We would like to thank the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto. Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today,? it added.

