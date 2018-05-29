Former ISI chief Asad Durrani's name included in Exit Control List over Spy book

Former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Asad Durrani's name has been placed on the Exit Control List, reported Geo News.

The Exit Control List refers to those people who are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.

The decision comes hours after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the former spy chief would be probed by a Court of Inquiry for views attributed to him in the book Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace.

The book was co-authored by Durrani and former Indian Intelligence officer AS Dulat.

Earlier in the day, Durrani arrived at the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters after being summoned to explain his position on the book.

Further, it has been reported that formal court inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general had been ordered to probe the matter in detail.

"Lt Gen Asad Durrani, being called in GHQ on 28th May 18. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book 'Spy Chronicles'. Attribution is taken as a violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable to all serving and retired military personnel,? Major General Asif Ghafoor had posted.

Earlier on May 25, Pakistani politician Raza Rabbani criticised Durrani and Dulat for jointly penning a book at a time when Indo-Pakistan bilateral relations are experiencing an all-time low.

On May 24, the book was released jointly by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former vice president Hamid Ansari, and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.

While Dulat was present at the event but his co-author Durrani failed to come as he reportedly could not get the Indian visa.