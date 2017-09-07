First day first show: Prince George makes school debut with daddy Duke

Remember your first day at school? Well, looks like some things never change, even if you are a royal. A very visibly nervous Prince George made his school debut at London's Thomas Battersea on Thursday.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was the perfect daddy as he walked his four-year-old to the school gates.

Dressed in royal blue uniform with elegant red-striped borderline sweater with matching school bag, the Prince has now entered an important phase of his life. This would be the first time that the Prince would be away from his parents and would also make friends from other sections of the society.

The Duchess of Cambridge was missing from the picture as she is still too unwell. According to the sources, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, is suffering from the same acute morning sickness that she suffered in her previous two pregnancies.