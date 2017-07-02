Fire hits Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon, casualties feared: Security source

A big fire tore through a camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Sunday and casualties were feared, a security source said.

The camp is located near the town of Qab Elias, an hour's drive from Beirut.

Lebanon is hosting at least 1 million registered Syrian refugees, many of them living in informal tented settlements scattered around the country. The government says Lebanon is hosting some 1.5 million Syrians.