Female suicide bombers kill one in Cameroon's Far North

One civilian was killed and two others injured today when four female bombers blew themselves up in Cameroon's Far North, an area regularly targeted by Boko Haram jihadists.

The incident took place in Mora, near the northwestern border with Nigeria, during the early hours of Saturday morning, when four female bombers set off the deadly blasts near the edge of town, a source close to the security services said.

Mora is home to the headquarters of the first sector of the Mixed Multinational Force, an anti-insurgent regional force, as well as a large artillery unit of the Cameroonian army.

"There was one civilian victim and two injured," the source said, adding that all four bombers also died.

The attackers were trying to reach the centre of town when they were spotted by members of the vigilance committee and troops, the source said.

They then detonated the bombs.

