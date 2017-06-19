Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wins seat in French parliament:

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen today won a seat in the French parliament, but her anti-EU National Front (FN) party faced disappointment, winning only four to eight seats, polls and party figures said.

The number of lawmakers, if confirmed, would be too small to form a parliamentary group which would give the FN a role in setting the agenda and win positions on committees.

Le Pen, 48, who lost her presidential bid to centrist Emmanuel Macron, triumphed in her northern fiefdom of Henin- Beaumont, a depressed former mining town, the town's FN mayor Steeve Briois said.

Le Pen's partner and vice-president of the party Louis Aliot told

