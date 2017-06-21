Explosion rocks Brussels train station, 1 suspect shot: Belga

An explosion rocked the central train station in Brussels today and a man was shot by police during the incident, prosecutors told Belgian news agency Belga.

The incident took place around 1900 GMT (0030 IST), causing the city's Gare Centrale to be evacuated. The nearby Grand Place, a major tourist destination, was also evacuated.

Brussels has been under high alert since twin attacks on the city's airport and metro system in March 2016.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)