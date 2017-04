Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1

The Army Joint Munitions Command says the explosion happened today at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence.

The US Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.

The Army Joint Munitions Command says the explosion happened today at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. A spokeswoman says no further information was immediately available.

The plant manufactures small-caliber ammunition and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization test center.

It sits on 3,935 acres in Independence.

