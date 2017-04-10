Egyptians protest against Church attack, says 'Your terrorism brings

Outraged Egyptians of different faiths rallied together on Sunday in defiance of ISIS, after the group claimed responsibility for two Coptic Christian Church bombings hundreds of miles apart.

The Egyptians posted messages of solidarity with members of the embattled religious minority on social media. "Your terrorism brings us together," one read, the CNN reported.

On Sunday night, the protesters gathered outside Alexandria's St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral to condemn the attacks, criticize the government's response to persecution of Copts and demand the resignation of the interior minister.

Sunday's bombings came nearly four months after a suicide bomber killed 23 people in a Coptic Orthodox cathedral in Cairo.

The explosions took place when Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria, was leading the Palm Sunday mass, local media reports said.

The pope, however, has been reported unhurt in the blast.

