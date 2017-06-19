Egyptian policeman sentenced to 10 years for killing activist

An Egyptian criminal court on Monday sentenced a policeman to 10 years in prison for killing an activist during a march marking the fourth anniversary of a 2011 uprising, judicial sources told Reuters.

First Lieutenant Yaseen Hatem was charged in March 2015 with action that "led to the death" of Shaimaa Sabbagh, a lighter charge than murder, but still a rare action against a member of the security forces.

Sabbagh was killed when Hatem fired birdshot to disperse a march organised in the capital's centre in January 2015 to commemorate the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

A previous court had initially sentenced Hatem to 15 years, but the ruling was overturned by the Cassation Court which ordered a retrial of the case.

Sabbagh's death had sparked outrage from Egyptians who had hoped the 2011 revolt would bring an end to police violence.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)