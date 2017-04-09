Egypt: At least 13 killed, 42 injured in explosion inside church

At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt's state television reported. An explosion ripped through a Coptic Christian church in Egypt's Nile delta.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast was not yet known.

No official statement has been released. The explosion comes as Egyptian Christians celebrate the Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday falls on Sunday before the Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels.

Egypt's Christian minority has often been targeted by Islamist militants. Egypt has seen a wave of attacks by militants since 2013 when the military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi, an elected leader who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, and launched a crackdown against Islamists.

A bombing at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 in December, many of them women and children, in the deadliest attack on Egypt's Christian minority in years.

(With inputs from Reuters)