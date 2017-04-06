Driver arrested after HK tram flips over, injuring 14

The driver of a double-decker tram that tipped over in Hong Kong injuring 14 people was arrested today on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Five women and nine men including the driver were injured, with some taken to hospital, according to police.

The incident, rare for the city's highly efficient public transport network, occurred around midnight.

A police spokesman said the driver, surnamed Lo, 23, was being questioned.

News footage from local TV stations showed firefighters at the scene, and one person wearing an oxygen mask while being carried out of the flipped tram on a stretcher.

Images taken by an

