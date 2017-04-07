Donald Trump, Xi Jinping arrive in Florida for summit meet

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have arrived in Florida for their first series of face-to-face meetings, where talks on complex issues will take place.

The trade relationship between the two countries and the rising threat of North Korea's nuclear program will be at the top of the agenda.

Hours before meeting each other, Trump predicted aboard Air Force One that ?China will be stepping up? to help the US put a stop to North Korea's nuclear program.

Trump also pressed forward with his rhetoric that the US has been "treated unfairly" on the trade front.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was the first in the Trump's administration to greet Xi on his arrival.

Trump landed about an hour later and is set to greet Xi at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the reports, both the leaders will spend some private time together before sitting down for dinner in the estate's formal dining room.

Trump and Xi are also scheduled to sit down together again on Thursday for a working lunch, while first lady Melania Trump and Madame Peng Liyuan visit a local school together.

