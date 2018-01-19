Latest twist in Trump's alleged affair with pornstar Stormy Daniels: Lawyer had set up company to pay hush money

The allegations of US President Donald Trump having an affair with pornstar Stormy Daniels once again surfaced after an article in The Wall Street Journal on Friday claimed that Trump's lawyer set up a company and reportedly paid a huge amount to the pornstar as hush money.

Trump's attorney Michael Cohen set up a company, 'Essential Consultants LLC' to to pay off $130,000 to Stormy Daniels to keep 'mum' about the affair. While Cohen's relationship to Essential Consultants LLC isn't publicly available, his name does turn up as the authorised person for the company.

That particular move, which could've been avoided by hiring a lawyer or an agent, helped identify Cohen's connection to Essential Consultants LLC. Both Cohen, who was representing the Trump organisation at that time and Daniels' lawyer also used pseudonyms to keep their identities hidden.

The pornstar was paid the amount with an agreement to stay silent about the alleged affair with Trump that happened in 2006 after wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son. The deal occurred in October 2016 weeks before US Presidential Election.

Michael Cohen, who works as lawyer and spokesperson for US President Donald Trump has denied the alleged affair. Last week he had said in a statement, “This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011.”

Allegations of the affair last week emerged that Trump's lawyer had made a deal with Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to never speak again. But, before signing the deal with Trump's lawyer, Daniels had already spoken to the US magazine and revealed all the steamy details of the affair.

US magazine InTouch on Thursday published for the first time an interview conducted with Daniels in 2011 where it revealed how President Trump cheated on wife Melania.

“The sex was textbook generic,” Daniels said in an interview in 2011. "It was nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do,” she added. She said that she met the business tycoon for the first time in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. It was after Trump and Melania were married and their son Barron was three months old. Daniels said she agreed to go with Trump to his hotel room wherein they flirted and had sex.

“He was sitting on the bed, and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go,’ and we started kissing,” she told InTouch. She also revealed that while they were in the middle of sex, she remembers thinking about what if Trump tries to pay her and if he did it would be a lot. Daniels said that Trump also promised to get her on 'The Apprentice' and started calling her after 10 days and even referred to her as 'honeybunch'. They continued the affair and even met at Trump Tower in 2007.

The pornstar also said that the now President even compared her to his daughter as 'beautiful and smart'. Donald Trump has not yet responded to the allegations and neither has first lady Melania.