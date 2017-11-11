'Donald Trump is well-educated and civil,' says Putin after chat with US President at APEC summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had a normal dialogue with US leader Donald Trump at a summit in Vietnam.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had a normal dialogue with US leader Donald Trump at a summit in Vietnam, and described Trump as civil, well-educated, and comfortable to deal with.

Putin said that a mooted bilateral sit-down meeting with Trump did not happen at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, citing scheduling issues on both sides and unspecified protocol issues.

Putin, at a briefing for reporters at the end of the summit, said there was still a need for further US-Russia contacts, both at the level of heads of state and their officials, to discuss issues including security and economic development.