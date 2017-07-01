'Donald Trump is not well': 'Morning Joe' co-hosts respond

A day after being attacked by United States President Donald Trump, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have responded and tried to turn the discussions making them about the former's erratic behaviour.

"We're OK. The country is not," Scarborough said on Friday's "Morning Joe" on MSNBC.

Brzezinski said Trump's behaviour was "frightening and really sad for our country."

Scarborough said the president has a "disturbing obsession with Mika."

"He attacks women because he fears women," Scarborough said.

At the same time, on other networks, Trump aides blamed Scarborough and Brzezinski for "exhibiting what they said was anti-Trump bias and animosity," CNN reported.

"Morning Joe" hosts and guests have repeatedly raised questions about the president's mental state and his fitness for the job.

Brzezinski and Scarborough even wrote a column for the Washington Post titled "Donald Trump is not well."

"President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal," the pair wrote in the column.

"America's leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, 'Morning Joe.'"

Earlier, Trump in his Thursday tweets mocked Scarborough and Brzezinski and called them 'low I.Q.' and 'psycho'.

Trump launched scathing attack on Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in a series of Tweets:

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..(sic)"

"...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! (sic)"

Earlier, Scarborough on New Year's Day slammed a report that he partied with Trump the night before.

Meanwhile, White House social media director Dan Scavino tore into Brzezinski and Scarborough on Twitter by saying the "Morning Joe" co-hosts are "lost, confused & saddened" because President Trump won't return their calls.

""#DumbAsARockMika and lover #JealousJoe are lost, confused & saddened since @POTUS @realDonaldTrump stopped returning their calls!. "Unhinged."(sic)" wrote Scavino.

