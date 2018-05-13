Donald Trump hails Kim's decision to dismantle Nuclear Test site

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday lauded North Korea's decision to dismantle the Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big summit meeting on June 12

Taking to Twitter, the US President termed the move as "smart" and "gracious gesture"."North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Trump on May 12 also expressed his gratitude to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for hosting the summit.

He held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Lee after the former announced on Twitter that he will meet North Korean Supreme Leader in Singapore on June 12, Yonhap News Agency reported.The Trump-Kim meet marks the first time that a sitting US president will meet with a North Korean head of state.

North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for sometime between May 23 and 25 in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, the country's state media reported on Saturday a month ahead of a historic summit.

The official Korean Central News Agency said dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground would involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts."The Nuclear Weapon Institute and other concerned institutions are taking technical measures for dismantling the northern nuclear test ground ... in order to ensure transparency of discontinuance of the nuclear test," KCNA said.

(With agency inputs)