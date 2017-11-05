Donald Trump greets Sikhs on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Essel Group 90 years
Updated: Nov 5, 2017, 07:50 PM IST, PTI

Donald Trump expressed his best wishes, said Sarah Sanders.

US President Donald Trump has greeted Sikh Americans and Sikhs across the world on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Trump sends warm wishes to Sikh Americans and Sikhs around the world as they celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the founder and first guru of Sikhism," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. Trump is currently on a two-week tour of east Asia. The Sikh community today exemplifies the fundamental values that all Americans share - peace, tolerance, compassion, and service, Sanders said. "President Trump also recognises the many contributions Sikh Americans have made to our great nation for more than 100 years, including through military and public service," she said.

 
