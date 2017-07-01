Doctor shoots one woman dead, wounds six others at NYC hospital

At least one woman has been reported killed and as many as six other people wounded in a shooting on Friday at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York.

The gunman, identified as a doctor, opened fire with an assault rifle and later killed himself, law enforcement officials said.

The shooter was identified as Dr. Henry Bello, who previously worked at the hospital, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

Police officers found the gunman, who was wearing a white lab coat and carrying an ID, dead on the hospital's 17th floor.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said at a news briefing.

Six people were wounded on the 16th floor, five of who are in serious condition from gunshot wounds, CNN reports.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an act of work-related violence, while the FBI has clarified the shooting did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

The NYPD has advised people to avoid the area for now. Further details are awaited.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)