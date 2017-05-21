DNA Evening Must Reads: Indian arrested in Pakistan,North Korea fires unidentified projectile and more...

Here are the must reads for today by DNA...

1). Indian arrested in Islamabad for not carrying travel documents: Pak media

An Indian national has been arrested here for not possessing travel and visa documents, a media report said today.

Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, who hailed from Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, was taken into custody on May 19 after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents, the Express Tribune reported. Read the whole story here

2). Pakistan trying to destabilise India, govt will find permanent solution to Kashmir issue: Rajnath Singh

Amidst the ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the NDA government would find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.

"I want to tell all of you that our government will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue," he said, without elaborating. Read the whole story here

3). India cannot claim 'victory' in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Khawar Qureshi on ICJ order

India cannot claim victory in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case at the International Court of Justice as the court has issued "just a procedural order", the lawyer who represented Pakistan in the case has said.

Khawar Qureshi said Jadhav's case is more about political point scoring than about the law.

"The order issued by the ICJ is just a procedural order to enable full hearing. It certainly is not a victory for India by any means," Geo TV quoted Qureshi as saying. Read the whole story here

4).North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea's military says

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Sunday, South Korea's military said, a week after it test-fired a mid-long range missile which experts said marked an advancement in the reclusive state's missile programme.

South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectile took off Sunday afternoon from a location near Pukchang, an area where Pyongyang attempted to test-launch another missile last month but failed and added that South Korea and the United States were conducting close-up analysis of the launch. Read the whole story here

5). Ahead of PM Modi's Gujarat visit, Hardik Patel and his followers tonsure head

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat, Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and 50 of his supporters today got their heads tonsured, alleging "atrocities" against their community by the BJP government, and launched a 'march for justice'.

Hardik and 50 members of his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) got their heads shaved as a mark of protest at Lathidad village this morning. Read the whole story here