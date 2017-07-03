'Dishonest media' won't keep us from achieving our goals Trump

United States Donald Trump continued his outburst against the "dishonest media" and said that it will not stop him and his administration from accomplishing their goals.

?The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst,? Trump tweeted.

In the tweet, Trump tagged a video of him speaking on Saturday night at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, where he took pot shots at the media.

?The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them, because the people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I'm president and they're not," he said on Saturday.

His comments came hours after he tweeted a video of him wrestling with a man whose face was replaced by the CNN logo.

In the clip, Trump could be seen knocking down a man, who is a WWE wrestling professional. Trump is shown to be thrashing the man, whose head was covered with the CNN logo.

The end of the video later shows the CNN logo appearing on the screen, described as "FNN: Fraud News Network."

