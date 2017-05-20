Did not discuss FBI director James Comey's firing with Donald Trump: Russia

The country's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov denied the New York Times' report that Trump told Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak at a White House meeting last week that firing Comey relieved "great pressure"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday he had not discussed the firing of the former FBI Director James Comey with U.S. President Donald Trump, Interfax news agency reported.

"We did not touch this issue at all," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.

The New York Times has reported that Trump told Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak at a White House meeting last week that firing Comey relieved "great pressure" the president faced from a law-enforcement probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Comey, who had been in charge of the investigation, was fired by Trump on May 9.

Trump on Thursday denied asking Comey to drop the probe into links between Russia and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and decried a "witch hunt" against him. (he United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.

A White House official said Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would attend the signing of a memorandum of intent on a package of defence equipment and services to bolster the security of the kingdom and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats.

"This package demonstrates, in the clearest terms possible, the United States’ commitment to our partnership with Saudi Arabia and our Gulf partners, while also expanding opportunities for American companies in the region, and supporting tens of thousands of new jobs in the U.S. defense industrial base," a statement said.