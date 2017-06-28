DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 28

For other diaries, please see:

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 ** ROME - Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin will visit Italy(Final Day). LUSAKA - Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visits Zambia (Final Day). BELGRADE - International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will start a visit to Serbia (to July 4). TOKYO - Czech Republic Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka visits Japan and meets Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (to June 30) – 0900 GMT. DALIAN, China - World Economic Forum (to June 29). HAVANA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerard Anthony meets Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez. WASHINGTON - Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko visits Washington (to June 30). TALLINN - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to visit Estonia. MOSCOW - Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang visits Russia (to July 1). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ** MOSCOW - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia (to June 30). ** Ottawa - The Prince of Wales Charles Philip Arthur George and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla will visit Canada (to July 01). ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets European state leaders for G20 preparations – 2145 GMT. ** PARIS - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif holds talks in Paris. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis. BEIJING - Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano to visit China – 0330 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang will meet in Moscow. WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House (to June 30). PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - South Korea observes the 15th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 7th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 2 SENEGAL - Senegalese National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 3 MOSCOW - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia (to July 8). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 JERUSALEM – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Israel (to July 6). WARSAW – U.S President Donald Trump to visit Poland (to July 6). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 7 BERLIN - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 12th Group of 20 (G20) summit from July 7 to 8 in Hamburg, Germany. HAMBURG, Germany - G20 summit in Hamburg (to July 08). BERLIN – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to hold a one-on-one meeting during the G20 summit in Germany (to July 8). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 9 KIEV - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the alliance's ambassadors in Brussels will visit Ukraine (to July 10). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 10 HOI AN CITY, Vietnam – Asia-Pacific Forum on Financial Inclusion (to July 11). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 11 BRUSSELS - Meeting of Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 HOI AN CITY, Vietnam – 4th APEC Financial Infrastructure Development Network Conference on Financial Infrastructure Reforms. KYIV - EU-Ukraine Summit (to July 13). LONDON - Spain King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on a State visit to meet Britain Queen Elizabeth II (to July 14). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 17 WARSAW/BERLIN - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Poland and Germany (to July 21). BRUSSELS - Meeting of Foreign Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 18 BRUSSELS - Meeting of General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 20 MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Treasurer Scott Morrison, Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg to speak at Melbourne Institute 2017 Economic and Social Outlook Conference - 0300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 24 BRUSSELS - Meeting of Economic and Financial Affairs Council on budget. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 29 GABONESE REPUBLIC - Gabonese National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 RWANDA – Presidential election.

