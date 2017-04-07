DIARY - Political and General News Events From April 7

For other diaries, please see:

Top economic events M/DIARY ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, APRIL 7 ** NOUAKCHOTT - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault visits Mauritania (Final Day). ** TUNIS - French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve will visit Tunisia. ** TASHKENT - Foreign ministers from former Soviet Republics will meet in Uzbekistan. PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault visits Mauritania (Final Day). CEBU, Philippines - ASEAN Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) (Final Day). CEBU, Philippines - ASEAN Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM+3) (Final Day). CEBU, Philippines - ASEAN Finance Ministers Meeting (AFMM) (Final Day). CEBU, Philippines - ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM) (Final Day). TOKYO – Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will visit Japan (Final Day). BEIJING - Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand will visit China (to April 11). TOKYO - King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia will visit Japan (Final Day). BEIJING – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw will visit China (to April 11). FLORIDA, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (Final Day). AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2017 (to April 9). GAO, Mali - Foreign Minister of France Jean-Marc Ayrault and Foreign Minister of German Sigmar Gabriel visit troops in Gao, Northern Mali. SINGAPORE - President of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani meets Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. ATHENS - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Athens to meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (to April 8). BEIJING – Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will visit China (to April 11). TASHKENT - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend a session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent. VALLETTA - Eurogroup meeting to be held in Malta. NEW DELHI - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India (to April 10). SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon des Sables (to April 17). GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 8 ** VALLETTA - European Union Finance Ministers meet for monthly talks.

** PORT MORESBY - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will visit Papua New Guinea (to April 9). MEXICO CITY - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom will visit Mexico, meet Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - 7th anniversary of bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 9 ** NEW DELHI - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will visit India (to April 12). SERBIA - Presidential Election. VIMY, France - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Francois Hollande and Prince Harry will commemorate the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Northern France. - - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 10 ** SARAJEVO - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar will visit Bosnia. MOSCOW – British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. 0900 GMT. LUCCA, Italy - Foreign Ministers from the G7 Group of Major Industrialised Nations hold a meeting in Lucca (to April 11). SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 7th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia as well as in Poland. - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 11 TALLINN/LJUBLJANA /TIRANA/MOSCOW/ ASTANA – Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli will visit Estonia, Slovenia, Albania, Russia and Kazakhstan (to April 19). MOSCOW – U.S Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson will visit Moscow and meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (to. April 12). MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Moscow. FRANCE – 6th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 6th Anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. - - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ** MOSCOW – Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali will visit Moscow (to April 13). ** BEIJING – Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki will visit China (to April 15).

** BRUSSELS - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks on the Global outlook and policy priorities ahead of the upcoming 2017 IMF Spring Meetings. 0900 GMT. ASTANA - President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will visit Kazakhstan. GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 13 KUALA LUMPUR - Japan Crown Prince Naruhito will visit Malaysia (to April 17). - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 14 ** BISHKEK - Russian president Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of Collective Security Treaty Organization in Bishkek. - - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 15 BELFAST/NEW YORK – 105th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 16 ** SEOUL - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit South Korea (to April 18). TURKEY - Referendum election. VATICAN CITY - 90th birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 17 NEW DELHI – Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari will visit India BOSTON - 2017 Boston Marathon. - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 18 ** TOKYO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan (to April 19).

- - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 20 ** JAKARTA - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia (to April 21). UNITED STATES - 7th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 21 WASHINGTON - 2017 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group (to April 23). LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 91st birthday. PARIS – 56th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. - - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 22 ** CANBERRA - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Australia (to April 23).

GLOBAL - Earth Day. - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 23 FRANCE - Presidential Election. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. LONDON – 2017 London Marathon. - - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 24 ** HONOLULU - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Hawaii (to April 25). GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2017 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 25 LUXEMBOURG - Meeting of General Affairs Council on cohesion. GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 SEOUL - APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) 2 (to April 29). - - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 27 MOSCOW - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia (to April 28). ---------------- FRIDAY, APRIL 28 CAIRO - Pope Francis to visit Cairo and meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (to April 29). PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania - 19th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – 6th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 2 MOSCOW - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Moscow. - - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 11 MOSCOW - Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Moscow - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, May 12 BARI, Italy - Finance leaders of the G7 Advanced Economies hold three days of talks in the Southern Italian city of Bari. - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 14 BEIJING – Greece President Alexis Tsipras will visit China (to May 15). BEIJING - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Silk Road Economic Forum in Beijing (to May 15). ---- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 19 WARSAW – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Poland. ---- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 22 JAKARTA - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will visit Indonesia (to May 24). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

