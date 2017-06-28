Despite rain, people vote in Nepal's second phase of local polls

Voters in restive southern Nepal queued up at polling stations to exercise their voting rights in the second phase of local elections in three provinces of the country on Wednesday despite heavy rains.

More than 6.4 million eligible voters of provinces number one, five and seven are casting their votes to choose 15,038 local representatives out of 64,000 candidates vying for the limited post for 334 local bodies.

More than 1,60,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the security across 8,364 polling stations around the three provinces.

The Nepal?s Election Commission claimed that 33 percent votes were casted in early four hours after polling opened at 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The first phase of the local polls in Nepal was held on May 14, whereas the second phase is being held today.

The final or the third phase poll will be held on September 18 in province number two.

Province number two is the disruptive south plain in the Terai region of Nepal which is the home town of prominent Madhesi leaders who have been demanding for amendment in the Constitution to ensure their participation.

The volatile southern plains of Nepal have witnessed bloodshed from past two years which have claimed the lives about 100 people as the protest over the constitution erupted time and again.

Nepal has the constitutional time limitation till the first month of 2018 to hold remaining two-tier election of the Provincial Council and the Centre.

