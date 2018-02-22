Deputies to carry rifles at Florida school, says Broward Sheriff

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel on Wednesday ordered all deputies to carry rifles in the Florida high school grounds to prevent another shooting incident, in the wake of last week's mass shooting.

Israel said that although deputies were allowed to carry the rifles inside the school premises, they would be locked in a patrol car when not in use.

Prior to this, United States President Donald Trump met a group of students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida as well as the parents of the victims from Sandy Hook Elementary School and Columbine High School shootings at the White House listening session.

The session was also attended by US Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The students discussed a host of issues- such as imposing age limits on gun purchases and increasing funding for mental health and school training.

One parent brought up the controversial idea of arming teachers and administrators with concealed guns, which Trump said that the proposal would be moved later.

Hundreds of students descended on Union Station in Washington D.C. on Wednesday and marched in protest against gun violence and demanded action on gun control, in the wake of the deadly mass school shooting at a Florida high school last week.

Scores of students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School joined other students from other high schools on Wednesday as protests against the ending of gun violence gained momentum across the US.

Students from California to Washington DC held marches in solidarity with the survivors from the Florida high school. The crowd marched at the state Capitol complex in Tallahassee, with banners and posters and chanting slogans such as "Never again!" and "Shame on you!"

Last week, nineteen-year-old shooter, Nikolas Cruz, went on a rampage at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and gunned down 17 students and injured 14 others. He allegedly used an AR-15 assault rifle that he had purchased legally.Cruz was a former student and was expelled from the high school for disciplinary reasons. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

After the incident, many lawmakers, gun control advocates and student survivors of the Florida school shooting have urged the Trump administration to implement tougher gun measures.

Meanwhile, The Empire State Building will go dark on Wednesday night to honour the victims of last week?s deadly shooting at a Florida high school.