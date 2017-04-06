Delhi's Park Street renamed after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The Park Street here will now be known after Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with the NDMC approving its renaming a day before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives on a four-day visit.

Hasina, who is Rahman's daughter, will have a series of meetings on various issues including on enhancing rail, road and water connectivity.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) arrived at a decision aimed at expressing a "friendly gesture" by circular motion.

"It has been decided to rename Park Street after founder of Bangladesh --Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-- ahead of Sheikh Hasina's visit. This is like a friendly gesture as India shares cordial relations with Bangladesh," a senior NDMC official told

