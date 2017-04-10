Defiant Swedes unite, reject violence after truck attack

A carpet of flowers, candles and stuffed toys today covered the steps of the Swedish shopping plaza where a stolen truck mowed down shoppers earlier this week killing four persons and injuring 15 others.

"We talk, we don't fight," Marianne said just a stone's throw from the scene of the deadly attack in which the lorry slammed into the facade of a popular department store in Stockholm.

The woman, from Stockholm, was one of more than 20,000 people who turned out for a vigil, two days after the assault.

A 39-year-old Uzbek suspected of carrying out the attack had previously been refused residency in Sweden and also "shown interest in extremist organisations" such as the Islamic State group, the police said.

Although the motive is not yet known, the method resembled previous terror attacks using vehicles in Nice, Berlin and London, all of them claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

"I think it's very important to stay strong together, against anything that endangers our society which is based on democracy," Marianne, who attended the vigil under sunny, spring skies with her elderly mother, added.

A woman handed out roses to two police officers guarding the square.

Flags were lowered to half mast in the vibrant city.

Mikael Berggren, 36, also from Stockholm, who brought his two children, aged three and one-year-old to the vigil, said he would continue to live his life normally.

"They're too young to understand what happened," Berggren told

