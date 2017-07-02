Damascus car bomb killed 20 - Syrian Foreign Ministry

A car bomb in Damascus killed 20 people on Sunday and wounded dozens more, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a letter to the U.N. secretary general and the chair of the U.N. Security Council, the state news agency SANA reported.

The car bomb went off in the Bab Touma district of the capital. Syrian officials said it was one of three car bombs militants had meant to set off in crowded parts of the city on Sunday. Security forces pursued and destroyed the other two.

