Covfefe redux: Donald Trump misspells 'heal' twice on Twitter

It took US President Donald Trump a whopping three tries to correctly spell a particularly innocuous word in a set of tweets, which has now resulted in the world tapping into their creative juices and generating humor from the snafus.

Addressing the stream of protests and counter-protests particularly those in Boston, the President tried to boost the morale of the nation through his words, and ended up doing just that, as he got caught up on a typo, writing 'heel' instead of 'heal' ? twice!

"Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again.Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel,and heel we will!" Trump wrote in the first tweet.

like a dog pic.twitter.com/Oump4nAf4w — Stefan Becket (@becket) August 19, 2017

An 'oops' moment followed as the President deleted the tweet and replaced it with, "Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heel, & we will heel, & be stronger than ever before!"

Six minutes later, and while the damage was already done, a third tweet followed suit where the President finally got it right.

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Despite the typo tweets being immediately deleted, they have already left their imprint on the internet, as Trump was trolled for the blunder. This comes as his second big gaffe after the mysterious 'covfefe' debacle. Clearly third time's a charm!