Colombia hunts 'terrorists' for deadly mall bombing

Colombia's leaders and main rebel groups pledged today that a mall bombing that killed three women would not disrupt the country's peace process, though authorities were scrambling to discover who was responsible for the carnage.

The victims -- two Colombians and a Frenchwoman -- perished when a device exploded in a ladies' toilet in the crowded Andino shopping center in Bogota on Saturday. At least nine people were also wounded, officials said.

President Juan Manuel Santos called the incident a terrorist attack.

Rebel groups condemned the blast and said it was an attempt to undermine their steps along with the government to end Colombia's half-century civil conflict.

Police said the explosion occurred at about 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) on Saturday, leaving people to run for their lives in panic.

"There was a strong boom and the floor shook," said shop worker Milena Carcenas.

"There was smoke coming out of the bathroom. People were coming out of there covered in ash."

National police chief General Jorge Nieto told reporters "a device" was placed "behind one of the toilets in the women's bathroom."

Witness Andres Bermudez, his hands still trembling after the attack, said people were crying at the scene.

"It's a miracle I'm alive," he told

