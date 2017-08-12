Clashes in Virginia: Donald, Melania Trump condemn violence, say no good comes out ot it

Violence broke out in the city of Charlottesville

President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned violence that erupted between white nationalists and counter-demonstrators on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"We must ALL be united & condemn all that hate stands for," Trump wrote in a Twitter message. "There is no place for this kind of violence in America."

Officials had approved the protest march in downtown Charlottesville but cancelled the event and declared a state of emergency after outbreaks of violence.

First lady Melania Trump, too, shared a tweet condemning the violence. "Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence.

Earlier, White nationalists clashed with counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday ahead of a rally to protest the planned removal of a Confederate general's statue that critics say glorifies the era of slavery.

Fighting broke out in the city's downtown before noon when hundreds of people, some wearing white nationalist symbols and carrying Confederate battle flags, were confronted by a nearly equal number of counter-protesters. The clashes began the previous evening, resulting in at least one arrest.

Soon after the melee erupted, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city, home of the University of Virginia's flagship campus. The gathering was declared an "unlawful assembly," allowing police to disperse the protesters.

Many of the combatants on both sides wore helmets and held shields, and some brandished wooden poles. Militia members in the city openly carried rifles, although no gunfire was reported.

"You will not erase us," chanted a crowd of white nationalists, while counter-protesters carried placards that read: "Nazi go home" and "Smash white supremacy."