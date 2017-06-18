Chinese netizens demand China to send army to Pak to fight IS

Agitated over killing of two Chinese nationals in Pakistan by ISIS militants, Chinese netizens have been demanding that China should send troops to Pakistan to fight against the dreaded terror group.

The reports about killing of two Chinese nationals in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, has generated a cascade of discussion on Weibo, a Twitter-style Chinese social media platform, with many users calling for revenge, Hong Kong based South China Morning Post reported today.

Social media users are demanding the Chinese government to send troops to Pakistan to seek "payback" for the killing of the two Chinese nationals, the daily said.

"We shall start a war against ISIS, killing them on behalf of the two murdered Chinese, said a user going by the name Zhou Qi Bei Hou.

It is time to fight violence with violence, another user, Lingchen99096, said.

Pakistan government's claim that the two Chinese nationals were involved in illegal preaching activities has ignited more anger.

"The Pakistani government said they were told that the two Chinese were missionaries. I was just wondering, who told them," the Post quoted one Weibo user as saying.

It is rare that netizens in China could let loose such a barrage of criticism against Pakistan on social media which is controlled by heavy firewalls by Chinese authorities.

It is not clear how this barrage of criticism on the social media appeared despite the firewalls.

Chinese Foreign Ministry on June 9 said Beijing was informed by Pakistan officials that a Chinese man and a woman identified as Lee Zingyang, 24, and Meng Lisi, 26, who were kidnapped last month from Quetta may have been killed.

Reports from Pakistan said the two were killed by Islamic State group after being abducted by gunmen dressed as policemen in Quetta in restive Balochistan province last month.

Chinese officials have yet to confirm the deaths, but a spokesman from the Chinese foreign affairs ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing was investigating whether the two were illegally preaching in Pakistan before they were abducted.

