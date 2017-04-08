China ready to welcome UK and other nations in construction of CPEC

China is likely to welcome business enterprises from the United Kingdom and other developed nations to participate in the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project under the flagship "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR)initiative.

In March, New Zealand signed a cooperation agreement with China on the OBOR initiative, a first for a western developed country. An OBOR initiative summit, to be held in Beijing in May, will also provide an opportunity to enhance cooperation between China and developed countries, reports the Express Tribune.

Some developed countries, as the traditional foreign trade partners of many emerging economies along the OBOR initiative, have a clear intent to increase trade with those countries, Pakistan included.

Pakistan?s Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal has stated that his country would welcome Britain's desire to join the multi-billion dollar CPEC project.

He added that several other countries in the European Union (EU) and the Central Asian Republic are also showing a keen interest in the mega project, such as Malaysia.

