China offers to help Myanmar, Bangladesh to resolve Rohingya crisis

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Bangladesh had managed to provide humanitarian aid to the Rohingya people despite the country facing the burden of turbulence in Myanmar.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China was willing to help Bangladesh and Myanmar resolve the Rohingya issue.

"China holds the view that the Rohingya issue can only be resolved after consultations between Bangladesh and Myanmar, and only by this way can the agreement be accepted by the parties concerned and be sustainable," Xinhua news agency quoted Wang, as saying, in a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Wang also noted that China had provided emergency humanitarian aid to Bangladesh timely and was willing to do so if necessary.

The Chinese foreign minister expressed hope that Myanmar and Bangladesh would consult each other and resolve the Rohingya issue as soon as possible.

Wang said that China believed that the Rohingya issue could be resolved through bilateral negotiations between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

He added that the international community including the United Nations should create a good atmosphere for talks between the two sides.