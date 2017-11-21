China launches three remote sensing satellites from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center

China launched three remote sensing satellites designed to improve observation capability to promote commercial use for the remote sensing industry.

The three satellites -- Jilin-1 04, Jilin-1 05 and Jilin-1 06 -- were launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China's northern Shanxi Province.

It was the third launch of the Jilin-1 satellite family, a remote sensing system of more than 60 satellites developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The system will be used for wide imaging, video imaging and multispectral imaging. Remote sensing data will serve administrations and commercial customers.

The satellites, on Tuesday, were carried by a Long March-6 rocket, a new generation of liquid-fuelled carrier rocket developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The launch is the second mission of the Long March-6 and the 255th flight carried out with the Long-March series of carrier rockets.