Champs- Elysees-driver-dies @ 6/20/2017 5:07:10 AM

The driver who rammed his car into a police van on the iconic Champs-Elysees in central Paris yesterday has died.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the driver was killed as soon as he rammed the car into a convoy of police vehicles, reported The Guardian.

Terming it as an ?attempted attack? Collomb also said that arms and a gas canister were found in the car.

According to police sources, the attacker was a 31-year-old French national who was in the terror watch list due to his known links with suspected extremists.

The security forces launched an operation after a car rammed into a mobile police on the iconic Champs-Elysees in central Paris yesterday.

However, it remains unclear if the crashing was intentional and the police are probing to ascertain the cause.

Almost 20 police vans and armed police personnel surrounded the suspect man on the ground and the area was cordoned off soon after the incident.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)