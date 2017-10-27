Catalonia referendum: The road to declaring independence

Catalonia's parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in defiance of the Madrid government, which at the same time imposed direct rule in the state.

Although the declaration was in effect a symbolic gesture as it will not be accepted by Spain or the international community, the moves by both sides take Spain's worst political crisis in four decades to a new level.

Meanwhile, the main secessionist group in Catalonia, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), on Friday called on civil servants not to follow orders from the Spanish government after Madrid authorized direct rule over the region.

Following a declaration of independence in Catalonia the upper house of Spain's parliament authorised the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid. The ANC called on Catalan civil servants to respond with "peaceful resistance".

Catalonia's road to independence began in 2014 where it held a referendum that indicated that 92% of the 2.3 million voters from the region supported the idea of independence. On November 9, 2015, lawmakers from the region approved a plan for secession from Spain by 2017 with a majority vote 72 to 63. The plan was suspended by the Spanish Constitutional Court, but the Catalan government has insisted that it will complete the plan despite the suspension.

Catalonia held a referendum on splitting from Spain on Oct. 1, which ratcheted up a confrontation with the central government in Madrid which said such a vote is illegal and must not take place. Previous secessionist challenges in Catalonia - a populous and wealthy region in north-eastern Spain which has its own language and Barcelona as its capital - were blocked by Spain's conservative government and the Constitutional Court.

At least 91 people were injured on October 1 as police and protesters clashed over the banned independence referendum. Hundreds of people had gathered before dawn at the polling stations set up in schools and other public buildings for the referendum which Spain's central government and the court have ruled is unconstitutional. Their goal was to protect the polling stations peacefully by preventing police from entering and seizing ballot boxes and voting papers.

But police forced their way into many polling stations, especially in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, and Girona, the fiefdom of Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, a lifelong advocate of independence. Following this, the Spanish government and the European Union warned Catalonia's separatist leader against declaring independence, just hours before he announced a possible split from Spain under intense domestic and European scrutiny.

The Spanish government also issued a sharp warning to Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, asking him not to do anything irreversible. "We have asked him not to pursue a path of no return and not to make any unilateral independence declaration," government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo had told reporters.

On October 10, Puigdemont proclaimed the region's independence from Spain but said its effects would be suspended to allow for talks with the Madrid government. "I assume the mandate that Catalonia should become an independent state in the form of a republic ... I propose suspending the effects of the declaration of independence to undertake talks to reach an agreed solution," Puigdemont told the regional parliament in Barcelona.

