Car rams gate at Brazil president palace, driver in custody

Security forces in Brazil's capital have detained a minor who allegedly rammed a car through a gate in an apparent attempt to reach the presidential palace.

A statement from the president's office says that around 7 PM yesterday a vehicle drove at a high speed toward the Alvorada Palace.

Guards first fired warning shots, then when the vehicle failed to slow, they fired at the car and it stopped.

The driver was not hurt and was taken into custody.

Police are investigating.

The statement does not say if President Michel Temer was at the residence at the time or discuss any possible motive.

The president has been charged with corruption and is facing numerous calls for to resign. He has denied wrongdoing and said he won't quit.